Government contractor hacked, DHS says

A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal...
FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal officials disclosed.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a ransomware attack on a government contractor.

Johnson Controls, a major manufacturer of alarm and building automation systems, was hacked last week.

It caused disruptions to information technology systems and knocked some of the company’s subsidiary websites offline.

The company said disruptions to its business are ongoing.

Meanwhile, internal DHS correspondence revealed officials are trying to determine if any sensitive security information was compromised, including any personally identifiable information of DHS officials.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Glenn High School is operating in secure mode on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Sheriff: John Glenn student in custody after bringing gun to school
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
GM: Employee banned from property after hitting picketers with car
Matthew Leach
Reward increased to $8K for information on cold case
Generic doe
Michigan DNR asking hunters to harvest more does

Latest News

Michigan judge to rule whether teen Oxford High School shooter who killed 4 can receive life...
Judge to decide Ethan Crumbley's prison sentence today
Staff and volunteers will be stationed around the building to provide information and guidance....
Saginaw Co. Animal Care & Control to host ribbon cutting for new building
Detroit casino workers could authorize a strike today.
Casino workers in Detroit vote on strike authorization
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Friday morning, Sept. 29
Flint Community Schools said a physical altercation took place between two students and a staff...
School staff member injured in altercation in Flint