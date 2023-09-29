Grand opening held for new Saginaw Co. animal shelter

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The start of a whole new chapter was celebrated during the grand opening of the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Resource Center on Friday.

The new location on Bay Road in Kochville Township offers a more spacious shelter.

Related: ‘Just joyful’: Saginaw Co. animals moved to more spacious shelter

Bonnie Kanicki, the director of the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control, said the change in her furry friends was evident almost immediately.

“It’s obvious that the animals are far better cared for in a facility that’s designed specifically to be an animal care facility. The kennels are big. The whole design plan is designed for the safety of the staff and care and welfare of the animals,” she said.

The new facility was the result of an August 2018 millage that funded the $11.7 million project.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.