Judge rules Oxford school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The judge overseeing Ethan Crumbley’s case ruled the school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole.

Crumbley previously pleaded guilty to killing four students and injuring several others at Oxford High School in November 2021.

The judge’s decision came after a Miller hearing in which the defense and prosecution presented evidence to the court.

“The defendant’s decision to conduct the school shooting was not impulsive,” Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe said, adding the defendant thought out his plan. “He knew the outcome of his actions.”

Crumbley is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.

