Judge rules Oxford school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole

The judge overseeing Ethan Crumbley’s case ruled the school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The judge overseeing Ethan Crumbley’s case ruled the school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole.

Crumbley previously pleaded guilty to killing four students and injuring several others at Oxford High School in November 2021.

The judge’s decision came after a Miller hearing in which the defense and prosecution presented evidence to the court.

“The defendant’s decision to conduct the school shooting was not impulsive,” Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe said, adding the defendant thought out his plan. “He knew the outcome of his actions.”

Crumbley is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.

Read next:
Flint Community Schools: Staff member injured in physical altercation
School hallway generic
Prayer vigil held for UAW workers hit by car
Vigil for injured UAW workers.
Sports physicals may soon include mental health questions
Mercy Clinic to offer free sports physicals to students this Saturday
Mel Tucker attorney wants Michigan State to preserve documents for potential lawsuit
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Glenn High School is operating in secure mode on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Sheriff: John Glenn student in custody after bringing gun to school
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
GM: Employee banned from property after hitting picketers with car
Matthew Leach
Reward increased to $8K for information on cold case
Generic doe
Michigan DNR asking hunters to harvest more does

Latest News

FILE -Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe looks towards witness during cross examination, July 27,...
Michigan judge says Oxford High School shooter will get life in prison, no parole for killing 4 students
The judge overseeing Ethan Crumbley’s case ruled the school shooter can be sentenced to life...
Judge rules Oxford school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole
FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for...
Ex-Detroit police chief James Craig will join GOP primary for US Senate in Michigan, sources tell AP
A Michigan judge will rule whether teen Oxford High School shooter who killed 4 can receive a...
Judge to decide Ethan Crumbley's prison sentence today