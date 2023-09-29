MDOT: Repairs to I-675 continuing through Oct. 6

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that repairs to the I-675 overpass in Saginaw will continue through Friday, Oct. 6.

On Monday afternoon, Aug. 28, an MDOT truck hauling an excavator hit the bottom of the I-675 overpass when it was traveling northbound on M-13 (Washington Avenue) in Saginaw.

Crews assessed the damages and determined two steel beams under the bridge were severely damaged and in need of repair.

Two steel beams under the bridge were severely damaged (WNEM)

Repairs on the overpass began on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and were originally estimated to be completed by Sept. 20.

On Friday, Sept. 29, MDOT announced those repairs would be continuing through Friday, Oct. 6.

According to MDOT, northbound M-13 is being detoured via Johnson Avenue, Warren Avenue, and Carroll Street.

