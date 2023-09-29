MDOT: Repairs to I-675 continuing through Oct. 6

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that repairs to the I-675 overpass in Saginaw will continue through Friday, Oct. 6.

On Monday afternoon, Aug. 28, an MDOT truck hauling an excavator hit the bottom of the I-675 overpass when it was traveling northbound on M-13 (Washington Avenue) in Saginaw.

Related: Truck hauling excavator hits bottom of overpass

Crews assessed the damages and determined two steel beams under the bridge were severely damaged and in need of repair.

Two steel beams under the bridge were severely damaged
Two steel beams under the bridge were severely damaged(WNEM)

Repairs on the overpass began on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and were originally estimated to be completed by Sept. 20.

Related: Three lanes of M-13 to close for bridge repair

On Friday, Sept. 29, MDOT announced those repairs would be continuing through Friday, Oct. 6.

According to MDOT, northbound M-13 is being detoured via Johnson Avenue, Warren Avenue, and Carroll Street.

Read next:
Prayer vigil held for UAW workers hit by car
Vigil for injured UAW workers.
Flint Community Schools: Staff member injured in physical altercation
School hallway generic
Ex-Detroit police chief James Craig will join GOP primary for US Senate in Michigan, sources tell AP
FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for...
Judge rules Oxford school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole
Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Glenn High School is operating in secure mode on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Sheriff: John Glenn student in custody after bringing gun to school
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
GM: Employee banned from property after hitting picketers with car
Matthew Leach
Reward increased to $8K for information on cold case
Generic doe
Michigan DNR asking hunters to harvest more does

Latest News

First responders rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.
Police: Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into car
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Unclaimed property auction this weekend
FILE -Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe looks towards witness during cross examination, July 27,...
Michigan teen school shooter eligible for life in prison, no parole, for killing 4 students, judge rules
The fourth and final day of Ethan Crumbley’s, the Oxford High School shooter, Miller Hearing...
Judge rules Oxford school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole