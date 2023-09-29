MSU’s interim president tours St. Andrew’s Research Facility

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State University’s interim president paid a visit to Midland on Friday to tour the university’s research facility and STEAM education center.

MSU’s interim president Dr. Teresa Woodruff toured the school’s St. Andrew’s Research Facility in Midland on Friday, Sept. 29, getting a firsthand look at the powerhouse that offers research and development and sponsored research and testing for for-profit and not-for-profit entities.

“I’m very exuberant about what we’ve just seen,” Woodruff said. “All across Midland, so many of our students are being helped by our 4H folks and extension and, of course, all the research that’s happening in the Axia Institute. It’s really an eye-opener for me, just the impact that MSU is having here in Midland,” she said.

Part of that impact is by exposing youth to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, or STEAM, through their K-12 program. The program is free and teaches students about things like astronomy, 3D printing, and the importance of mindfulness.

“Yeah, so in Midland, you’re really doing something quite exciting by putting K-12 extension together with real-world science and product development,” Woodruff said.

She has a background in STEAM herself and believes this is key for the future of science.

“I think that’s a really critical part of early development. When kids are really young and they’re forming their view of the world to be able to see the way that this facility is enabling to things like 3D printing, to how we get packages on our front door, how maybe your mom gets their medicine for them, this is really a great imprint for those students and for their future,” she said.

This is because the children are the future, and the future is STEAM, and the person to make the next big discovery may just be from the Great Lakes Bay Region.

“For every kid who gets exposed to both the knowledge that exist and the questions that they can ask and that they can solve, that’s going to better the world for all of us,” Woodruff said.

The interim president also said Michigan State is celebrating welcoming the most diverse fall student-body in institutional history.

