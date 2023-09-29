Police: Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into car

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into another car early Friday morning.

Flint Township Police said a 41-year-old Flint man was riding his motorcycle east on Flushing Road near Mitson Boulevard when he lost control and hit another car, driven by a 33-year-old Flint Township resident. That happened about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

First responders rushed the man to an area hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle cooperated with investigators.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

If you witnessed the crash, you are asked to contact Flint Township Police Det. Lopez at 810-600-3250.

