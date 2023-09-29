Prayer vigil held for UAW workers hit by car

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Five UAW members are going to be okay after being hit by a car Tuesday evening, but it’s left some of the picketers shaken.

UAW strikers stood in solidarity two days after witnessing five UAW members get hit by a car.

Related: Five UAW members recovering after being hit by car

On Thursday night, Sept. 28, strikers held a prayer vigil at the Flint GM processing center in Swartz Creek to pray for the injured and the suspected driver.

“All I’m going to say is, God is good. God bless they’re all alive,” said UAW strike captain Eric Miller.

One of the victims was there Thursday night, feeling grateful his life was spared.

“He felt that he wanted to pray for the individual who was driving and hit him. So, he wanted to give a prayer for that individual. So, us as a membership, we all come together. United we stand, divided we fall,” Miller said.

The prayers brought positive energy to the picket lines.

Earlier on Thursday, UAW President Shawn Fain spoke about the incident.

“These cowards then immediately fled the scene,” he said.

He also expressed a lot of frustration, outlining what he said has been a violent week for strikers across the country, with a UAW member and senator hit by a car in Massachusetts and threats toward members on the opposite end of the country.

“And in California, our members have had guns pulled on them by non-union contractors crossing the line at a Stellantis parts depot,” Fain said. “These members and allies are in our thoughts, and we condemn this violence that GM and Stellantis are enabling.”

Prosecutor David Leyton has authorized charges of felonious assault and leaving the scene of an accident against the 19-year-old Flint man identified as the driver.

Police said he was a third-party employee working at the plant and not an employee of General Motors.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.