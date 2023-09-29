Quiet evening before a foggy start to the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Skies will work on clearing out across Mid-Michigan late this evening and overnight making way for sunshine tomorrow but not before some dense fog for parts of the area tomorrow morning. At night, cloud cover acts as a blanket over Mid-Michigan, keeping in any warmth we may have gained during the day. As we clear our skies tonight, we lose that blanket allowing temperatures to become much cooler tonight. Those cooler temperatures with lingering moisture will support the development of fog across Mid-Michigan tomorrow morning, some of which may become rather dense during the early-middle morning hours before dissipating later in the morning.

Weekend Forecast:

Tomorrow morning’s fog will also contribute to a little bit of cloud cover on Saturday morning and early Saturday afternoon, but plenty of sun will be in store for the remainder of the day after the fog burns off. Highs will reach up into the middle 70s. As high pressure begins to migrate south into the United States from Eastern Canada Saturday, additional pleasant conditions will also slide in for the rest of the weekend and into the work week! Lows will fall to 55 degrees Saturday night.

Sunday morning is one timeframe in the forecast to continue to keep an eye on. We’re watching for what may be a very low potential for isolated showers in our northern tier. This was a development we started to see in the forecast on Thursday morning, it comes from a weak stationary front extending into the Great Lakes from a larger low near the Hudson Bay in Canada. With high pressure in place, it’ll be extremely hard to even see showers in the first place, but we don’t want to rule out at least a few raindrops. Luckily, any showers that we might see would be more than likely before sunrise on Sunday. Overall, there’s no need to change any plans you have for the day.

Highs on Sunday should make it to up around 80 degrees or so making it feel quite a bit like summer out there again. After all, this will be over 10 degrees above average!

If you aren’t able to get to your Halloween decorations over the weekend, the early parts of next week will remain warm and pleasant giving you additional opportunities. For a look at next week, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

