Saginaw Spirit president gives update on Dow’s cashless policy

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Spirit President Craig Goslin gave an update on the cashless policy that went into effect on Thursday at the Dow Event Center.

Goslin said you can bring cash to the Dow Event Center, but if you want to make purchases you can exchange it on site for a bank card. Only debit and credit cards can be used for purchases, including parking, concessions, and merchandise.

Goslin said there was a misunderstanding.

“If you bring $20 in and you want to use it, you have to turn that into a $20 bank card and if you use $10 of it here, and if you want to use the other $10 of it at Meijer, you can do that,” he clarified. “It was a big misunderstanding. You can bring cash here, and you can use that cash, you just have to turn it into a bank card.”

The Dow Event Center has also put a policy into effect that no longer allows bags or backpacks. Only small clutches or clear, one-gallon bags for medical or parenting needs are allowed.

