Spirit begin 2023-2024 season in Kitchener Friday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit open their 2023-24 season on the road against the Kitchener Rangers at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on September 29th.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:00 pm

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 448 (Ontario)

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

The Preseason:

Saginaw ended their preseason on September 23rd with a 5-4 loss against Sault Ste. Marie. The Spirit fell to 0-4-0-0 in the preseason, but found valuable input from both new and old faces. 2023 CHL Import draft first-rounder Valentin Zhugin had a four-point night (2G, 2A) aided by Michael Misa’s three power-play points (1G, 2A).

Kitchener’s last preseason game on September 22nd ended in a 2-1 shootout win over the Mississauga Steelheads. Matthew Sop scored both the game-tying and shoot-out-winning goal. Jackson Parsons started for the Rangers, making 22 of 23 saves in the win. The Rangers posted a 4-1-0-1 preseason record through six contests.

Last season:

While this is the first of four matchups between the Spirit and Rangers in 2023-2024, they met four times last season, and split the series down the middle. Saginaw took their most recent game at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, a 4-3 overtime win courtesy of OHL grad Mitchell Smith.

Players to Watch:

Valentin Zhugin led all Spirit players in points and finished fifth in the league with eight preseason points. Reigning Emms Family Award-winner as the OHL’s rookie of the year Michael Misa returns for his second year of action. Misa’s 1.24 points per game in 2022-2023 were the highest of an exceptional status OHL player in league history (22G-34A-56P in 45GP).

Carson Rehkopf and Matthew Sop ended the pre-season first and second in the league in points with 11 and ten respectively. Mathias Stark had six (6) goals in the preseason, leading his team and putting him second in the league. Carson Rehkopf returns for his third season of OHL action after finishing third in Ranger scoring last season (30G-29-A-59P). The Rangers also acquired goaltender Tristan Malboeuf in a trade with Brantford yesterday in exchange for a pair of draft picks. The Oakville native grabbed 12 wins in 30 appearances with the Bulldogs last season.

Saginaw currently has four (4) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Joey Willis (Nashville), Matyas Sapovliv (Vegas), Hunter Haight (Minnesota), and Braden Haché (Florida)

Kitchener currently has four (4) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Carson Rehkopf (Seattle), Hunter Brzustewicz (Vancouver), Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa), and Thomáš Hamara (Ottawa)

