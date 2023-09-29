UAW could be expanding their strike again

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Friday, Sept. 29 will mark two weeks since the United Auto Workers (UAW) began their strike against the Big Three, and the union plans to expand those strikes unless progress with the automakers is made.

Last Friday, the strike didn’t expand into Ford plants because the automaker and the union had made some progress at the bargaining table, but that could change.

Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business said he doesn’t think the UAW will wait much longer before an all-out strike is ordered.

“The stand-up strike movement is not just about the Big Three,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. “Everywhere, UAW members and the working class are ready to stand up against corporate greed and stand up for our communities.”

Last Friday, Fain expanded the strike against the Big Three automakers that began almost two weeks ago. Now, it appears Fain is preparing to send more UAW members to the picket line if substantial progress isn’t made at the negotiating table by 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Gordon spoke about what he thinks the UAW’s next strike target should be.

“If I were the UAW, I would move back to attacking production at the actual car and assembly plants,” Gordon said. “If the union picks one key engine plant at each company, it could do a lot of damage, but they might want to do more than that because they’re trying to amp up the volume. So, they started with a small number of plants, then they expanded it. I don’t know if the union just wants to take another baby step or a really big step. The baby steps haven’t gotten them across the finish line.”

This is why Gordon thinks it won’t be long before the UAW calls for a full-blown strike.

“We’re going to get bored waiting every Friday for the list. You know, it’s been a media event last Friday, it will be a media event this Friday. After four or five weeks, we might not even be talking about it. So, I think they’re going to have maybe one more gradual round, and then they’re gonna probably have to go big,” he said.

Last week, Fain said the decision to strike isn’t taken lightly, and it is not something the UAW does without a clear strategy to win.

“We’re not going to wait around forever for a fair contract at the Big Three. The companies know how to make this right. The public is on our side and the members of the UAW are ready to stand up,” Fain said.

Gordon said if the Big Three offer pay raises at 30 percent, in his opinion, that could delay a strike expansion.

