UAW strike expands; 25K workers now on strike

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – There has been no progress made with Ford and General Motors, which led to the United Auto Workers (UAW) expanding their strike on Friday, Sept. 29.

UAW President Shawn Fain was supposed to address his members at 10 a.m. Friday morning, but some last-minute developments kept everyone on their toes for another 30 minutes.

“Mere moments before our Facebook Live this morning, we received a flurry of interest from the companies in addressing some significant bargaining issues,” Fain said.

However, that flurry of interest wasn’t enough to stop Fain from ordering more strikes targeting Ford and GM.

“I’m calling on Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant to stand up and go on strike. And I’m calling on GM’s Lansing-Delta Township to stand up and go out on strike. And let me be clear, and this is important, Lansing Region Stamping will continue working,” Fain said.

GM’s Lansing-Delta Township plant, which produces the Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse, has 2,300 UAW members headed for the picket line, and 4,600 UAW members in Chicago will join them. The Ford assembly plant in Chicago cranks out Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators.

The latest strike expansion means 25,000 UAW members are part of the UAW’s work stoppage.

“To be clear, negotiations haven’t broke down. We’re still talking with all three companies. And I’m still very hopeful that we can reach a deal that reflects the incredible sacrifices and contributions our members have made over the last decade,” Fain said.

He specifically mentioned the concessions the UAW made to the Big Three automakers when they faced financial hardship during the Great Recession.

“We gave up a lot, and the companies were in trouble. But now they’re doing incredibly well, and guess what? We should be doing incredibly well too,” he said.

Fain has not yet set any new deadlines for expanding the strike to more plants beyond what he announced on Friday.

Read next:
Police: Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into car
Suspect charged
Another suit to disqualify Trump under the Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause is filed in Michigan
Donald Trump shares support for workers, opposition to electric vehicles in speech
Man indicted on murder charge in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing
Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after...
Judge rules Oxford school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole
Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Glenn High School is operating in secure mode on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Sheriff: John Glenn student in custody after bringing gun to school
Generic doe
Michigan DNR asking hunters to harvest more does
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
GM: Employee banned from property after hitting picketers with car
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82
Matthew Leach
Reward increased to $8K for information on cold case

Latest News

Flint to host Tire Buyback event to protect against pollution
FILE -Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe looks towards witness during cross examination, July 27,...
Michigan teen school shooter eligible for life in prison, no parole, for killing 4 students, judge rules
Here are some of the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Sept. 29
First responders rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.
Police: Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into car