UAW strike expands; 25K workers now on strike

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – There has been no progress made with Ford and General Motors, which led to the United Auto Workers (UAW) expanding their strike on Friday, Sept. 29.

UAW President Shawn Fain was supposed to address his members at 10 a.m. Friday morning, but some last-minute developments kept everyone on their toes for another 30 minutes.

“Mere moments before our Facebook Live this morning, we received a flurry of interest from the companies in addressing some significant bargaining issues,” Fain said.

However, that flurry of interest wasn’t enough to stop Fain from ordering more strikes targeting Ford and GM.

“I’m calling on Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant to stand up and go on strike. And I’m calling on GM’s Lansing-Delta Township to stand up and go out on strike. And let me be clear, and this is important, Lansing Region Stamping will continue working,” Fain said.

GM’s Lansing-Delta Township plant, which produces the Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse, has 2,300 UAW members headed for the picket line, and 4,600 UAW members in Chicago will join them. The Ford assembly plant in Chicago cranks out Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators.

The latest strike expansion means 25,000 UAW members are part of the UAW’s work stoppage.

“To be clear, negotiations haven’t broke down. We’re still talking with all three companies. And I’m still very hopeful that we can reach a deal that reflects the incredible sacrifices and contributions our members have made over the last decade,” Fain said.

He specifically mentioned the concessions the UAW made to the Big Three automakers when they faced financial hardship during the Great Recession.

“We gave up a lot, and the companies were in trouble. But now they’re doing incredibly well, and guess what? We should be doing incredibly well too,” he said.

Fain has not yet set any new deadlines for expanding the strike to more plants beyond what he announced on Friday.

