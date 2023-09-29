Unclaimed property auction this weekend

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Unclaimed Property will hold a public auction Saturday, Sept. 30 near Lansing.

Coins, currency, jewelry, collectibles, and more will be up for auction the the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.

The auction begins at 9 a.m. and bids can only be placed online. Cash, check, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover cards are accepted as terms of payment.

According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, under Michigan’s Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, the Department of Treasury receives abandoned safe deposit box contents and works to return items to their rightful owners or heirs. Items that are not reunited with their owners can be sold at auction.

To look at auction items, click here.

