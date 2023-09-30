Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office to stop operating Flint lockup

A potential shutdown of the city of Flint's lock-up is looming, and on Sunday, Oct. 1, the sheriff's office will no longer operate the lockup.
By Trae Harris and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A potential shutdown of the city of Flint’s lock-up is looming, and on Sunday, Oct. 1, the sheriff’s office will no longer operate the lockup.

This decision came after the city and county struggled to reach an agreement on a new contract

“We’re ready. We sent a contract over and we’re waiting back to see if negotiations will continue or if it will cease,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Negotiations are landlocked as the deadline approaches.

Neeley said the city sent a contract Sept. 20 to Genesee County to operate the lockup at the current location inside the Flint Police Department, but county officials said it’s not enough money.

“Since our budget was cut by over $2 million, physically, the sheriff’s office is not able to perform that service off site,” said Captain David Kennamer with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, the sheriff’s department would like to bring those services over to the county jail, which they said was the plan before the budget cut happened.

“We have to operate on that budget, and it’s not feasible at the city lockup,” Kennamer said.

Neeley said moving services would essentially have the city of Flint paying for a jail service twice, and he’s concerned with overcrowding at the county jail.

“If this lockup facility closes, it’s going to lean towards overcrowding more inside of the Genesee County lockup facility. So, we’ll be going backwards instead of forward,” Neeley said.

Overcrowding with the shutdown of the Flint lockup would cause the sheriff’s office to pick and choose who should stay behind bars and who should be let out.

“The sheriff’s office is going to maintain its commitment to public safety, and we’re going to press forward and make sure that everyone that we can commit to and meets our lodging criteria is taken care of,” Kennamer said.

The city and the sheriff’s office are still optimistic a deal can be reached.

“We have $2 million to work with, and that’s $2 million to the good, and we have signed a contract expressing our willingness to be able to put that in operation for the service of running the city of Flint lockup facility,” Neeley said.

Read next:
UAW strike expands; 25K workers now on strike
UAW
MSU’s interim president tours St. Andrew’s Research Facility
MSU's interim president takes tour of Midland facility.
Flint Community Schools: Staff member injured in physical altercation
School hallway generic
Stray bullet hits house, child injured in Flint
Danville Police are investigating a shooting

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Unclaimed property auction this weekend
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
The fourth and final day of Ethan Crumbley’s, the Oxford High School shooter, Miller Hearing...
Judge rules Oxford school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole
Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Flint Community Schools: Staff member injured in physical altercation
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line

Latest News

A potential shutdown of the city of Flint's lock-up is looming, and on Sunday, Oct. 1, the...
Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office to stop operating Flint lockup
Here are some of the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Saturday morning, Sept. 30
Friday Night Lights
Vote for TV5′s Game of the Week
Game of the Week Finalists