Retiring Miguel Cabrera to become special assistant to Tigers president Scott Harris

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Houston. It was Cabrera's 600th career double.
By DAVE HOGG
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera isn’t leaving the Tigers this week after all.

The 40-year-old slugger is still retiring Sunday after the season finale, but he will have a job waiting for him Monday. The Tigers announced Friday that he's going to become a special assistant to team president Scott Harris.

“I’m honored to have him as part of our staff, and know he will continue to make the Tigers better in his new role,” Harris said.

Cabrera started his final weekend with a double in the first inning off Cleveland's Cal Quantrill, moving him past Hank Aaron into sole possession of 13th place with 625. He has 3,1,71 hits and 511 homers.

He's scheduled to play in all three games against the Guardians.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

