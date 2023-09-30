Saginaw Co. mosquito treatment extended through Oct. 6

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission said it will be extending its treatment schedule through Oct. 6 this season.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission said it will be extending its treatment schedule through Oct. 6 this season.

The commission said the treatment schedule traditionally closes at the end of September, but because there has been abnormally high mosquito activity this year compared to last year, treatment will be extended by one week.

Related: Saginaw Co. dealing with abundance of mosquitoes

The treatment will be weather-dependent, the commission said.

Read next:
Flint Community Schools: Staff member injured in physical altercation
School hallway generic
Stray bullet hits house, child injured in Flint
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office to stop operating Flint lockup
Flint Police Department
Retiring Miguel Cabrera to become special assistant to Tigers president Scott Harris
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Unclaimed property auction this weekend
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
The fourth and final day of Ethan Crumbley’s, the Oxford High School shooter, Miller Hearing...
Judge rules Oxford school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole
Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Flint Community Schools: Staff member injured in physical altercation
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line

Latest News

Saginaw Co. Mosquito Control
Saginaw Co. mosquito treatment extended through Oct. 6
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the...
Retiring Miguel Cabrera to become special assistant to Tigers president Scott Harris
Flint Police Department
Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office to stop operating Flint lockup
A potential shutdown of the city of Flint's lock-up is looming, and on Sunday, Oct. 1, the...
Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office to stop operating Flint lockup