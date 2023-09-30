Saginaw Co. mosquito treatment extended through Oct. 6

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission said it will be extending its treatment schedule through Oct. 6 this season.

The commission said the treatment schedule traditionally closes at the end of September, but because there has been abnormally high mosquito activity this year compared to last year, treatment will be extended by one week.

The treatment will be weather-dependent, the commission said.

