Saturday starting foggy, warm and sunny afternoon ahead

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are off to a foggy start this morning in Mid-Michigan with widespread visibilities below 1 mile. Traffic drive times have been a little slower this morning but thankfully no major incidents have been reported. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10am.

The fog should begin to burn off after 9am, eventually becoming entirely removed during the late morning. As this fog burns off, it should briefly translate to low-level cloud cover for a couple more hours before it warms up enough to also burn off. After this process finishes, likely during the early afternoon, we will be left with some excellent sunshine and warming temperatures.

Expect highs to reach the middle-upper 70s this afternoon.

TOMORROW:

Some light fog appears possible tomorrow morning. While it shouldn’t be nearly as impactful as this morning, a few low-lying areas may see some dense fog. Clouds will also be slightly more numerous tomorrow morning before again becoming mostly sunny for the remainder of the day.

Expect widespread temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s tomorrow afternoon making for a very summer-like and well above normal several hours!

