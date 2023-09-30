School cancelled for Bryant Elementary on Oct. 4 for teacher’s funeral

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) – Owosso Public Schools said Bryant Elementary School will not hold school on Wednesday, Oct. 4 so students, friends, and colleagues can attend the funeral of a Bryant teacher.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Owosso Public Schools announced that Kathy Clapp, a teacher at Bryant Elementary, had died.

According to Nelson-House Funeral Homes, Clapp died on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the age of 55 after a battle with cancer.

“Mrs. Clapp taught in the district for 29 years, the majority of that time at Bryant,” said Owosso Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle. “Mrs. Clapp was a true relationship builder, keeping in touch with her students years after they moved on from her classroom.”

Clapp’s funeral will be held at Nelson-House Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, Tuttle said.

Tuttle said due to the number of people from the school who plan on attending the funeral, Bryant Elementary will not have school on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

“While the Owosso Public Schools team is simply amazing and always willing to support their fellow teammates and our students, we do not have enough substitutes and team members from other schools to safely have school for Bryant Elementary students on Wednesday,” Tuttle said.

Nelson-House Funeral Home said visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuttle said Wednesday is the only day Bryant Elementary will not have school.

Read next:
Stray bullet hits house, child injured in Flint
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office to stop operating Flint lockup
Flint Police Department
Retiring Miguel Cabrera to become special assistant to Tigers president Scott Harris
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the...
Saginaw Co. mosquito treatment extended through Oct. 6
mosquito generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Unclaimed property auction this weekend
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
The fourth and final day of Ethan Crumbley’s, the Oxford High School shooter, Miller Hearing...
Judge rules Oxford school shooter can be sentenced to life without parole
Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Flint Community Schools: Staff member injured in physical altercation
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line

Latest News

mosquito generic
Saginaw Co. mosquito treatment extended through Oct. 6
Saginaw Co. Mosquito Control
Saginaw Co. mosquito treatment extended through Oct. 6
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the...
Retiring Miguel Cabrera to become special assistant to Tigers president Scott Harris
Flint Police Department
Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office to stop operating Flint lockup