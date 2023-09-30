School cancelled for Bryant Elementary on Oct. 4 for teacher’s funeral

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) – Owosso Public Schools said Bryant Elementary School will not hold school on Wednesday, Oct. 4 so students, friends, and colleagues can attend the funeral of a Bryant teacher.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Owosso Public Schools announced that Kathy Clapp, a teacher at Bryant Elementary, had died.

According to Nelson-House Funeral Homes, Clapp died on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the age of 55 after a battle with cancer.

“Mrs. Clapp taught in the district for 29 years, the majority of that time at Bryant,” said Owosso Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle. “Mrs. Clapp was a true relationship builder, keeping in touch with her students years after they moved on from her classroom.”

Clapp’s funeral will be held at Nelson-House Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, Tuttle said.

Tuttle said due to the number of people from the school who plan on attending the funeral, Bryant Elementary will not have school on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

“While the Owosso Public Schools team is simply amazing and always willing to support their fellow teammates and our students, we do not have enough substitutes and team members from other schools to safely have school for Bryant Elementary students on Wednesday,” Tuttle said.

Nelson-House Funeral Home said visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuttle said Wednesday is the only day Bryant Elementary will not have school.

