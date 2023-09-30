Spirit celebrate home opener against Sarnia Saturday night

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit will take to the ice at the Dow Event Center for the first time in the 2023-2024 season as they battle the Sarnia Sting on Saturday, Saturday, Sept. 30.

Tonight’s game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m., and tonight’s game is presented by United Way of Saginaw County. At 4:30, the Spirit are pleased to welcome fans into the Jolt Credit Union Event Park for their Home Opener Celebration in partnership with Covenant Healthcare. Live music from One Shot Whiskey, food trucks, face painting and more will help Spirit fans celebrate the beginning of a season like never before.

Tickets:

Ticketmaster

Phone: 989-497-7747

In-Person: Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State St.), Dow Event Center Box Office

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, Live on WNEM TV5+, presented by the Frankenmuth Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, OHL Action Pack 469 (Ontario)

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Night:

Saginaw fell, 4-3, in a close battle against the Kitchener Rangers to start their 2023-24 regular season. Michael Misa would score two goals in the game’s first two minutes, and Hunter Haight added a goal and an assist. Veteran goalie Andrew Oke made 25 of 29 saves.

Sarnia won their first game of the regular season, 8-2, against the Windsor Spitfire at home. Lukas Fischer, Tyson Doucette, Mitch Young, Roman Kukumberg, Zach Filak, Marko Sikic, and Dennis Lominac all scored their first goals of the season. Nick Surzycia started in net for the Sting and made 31 out of 33 saves for the win.

Last season:

Saginaw went 2-3-1-0 against Sarnia in the regular season last year, and looks to improve on after dropping all three games against the Sting at the Dow Event Center. The Spirit would eventually be eliminated by Sarnia in the 2023 OHL playoffs.

Players to watch:

Saginaw’s offensive talents were on display last night in Kitchener, with two-point nights from Michael Misa (2G), Hunter Haight (1G, 1A), and Zayne Parekh (2A). Spirit center Matyas Sapovaliv enjoyed success against the Sting last season, tallying an impressive 11 points (6G, 5A) in six contests against them.

Sarnia goaltender Nick Surzycia was sharp in last night’s win over Windsor, stopping 31 of 33 Spitfire shots. Sandis Vilmanis racked up three assists, while Tyson Doucette added two goals and an assist.

Saginaw currently has four (4) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Joey Willis (Nashville), Matyas Sapovliv (Vegas), Hunter Haight (Minnesota), and Braden Haché (Florida)

Sarnia currently has two (2) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL); Ben Gaudreau (San Jose) and Sandis Vilmanis (Florida).

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.