Stray bullet hits house, child injured in Flint

Police investigate shooting in Flint leading to child's injury
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A child was hurt following a shooting in Flint on Friday night, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP said Flint Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a shooting that was reported around 5:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of Barrie Ave.

Police said preliminary details revealed there was an exchange of gunfire on the street, which led to a stray bullet striking a nearby home.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and police say the injuries are minor.

Police have not said if they know of a motive or whether anyone is in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL and leave an anonymous tip.

