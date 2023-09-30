Stray bullet hits house, child injured in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A child was hurt following a shooting in Flint on Friday night, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP said Flint Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a shooting that was reported around 5:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of Barrie Ave.

Police said preliminary details revealed there was an exchange of gunfire on the street, which led to a stray bullet striking a nearby home.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and police say the injuries are minor.

Police have not said if they know of a motive or whether anyone is in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.