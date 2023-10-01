Central Michigan hangs on to beat Eastern Michigan in MAC opener at home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In college football, an in-state rivalry as Central Michigan hosted Eastern Michigan.

The Chips struck first, Jase Bauer called his own number and ran it in for a touchdown. CMU goes up 7-0.

Eagles score 10 straight to go up by three. Right before the half, it’s Bauer slinging it out to Chris Parker for a touchdown, which was originally called incomplete until a review overturned the call for the former Heritage star.

In the fourth quarter, CMU was down by four, Marion Lukes got around the edge for a 24-yard touchdown to give Central a 26-23 lead.

EMU had a chance to tie the game with a late field goal, but the attempt was no good and the Chips would run out the clock to pick up the 26-23 victory.

After the game, Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain talked to the media.

We’re figuring out a way to win and that doesn’t matter who you play, doesn’t matter who the opponent is, Obviously going in, we felt like going in we had an opportunity to maybe put up a few more points on the board than we did but the important thing is our guys fought till the end and figured out a way to get it done.” said McElwain. That’s a sign if a locker room and a team that believes in each other.”

