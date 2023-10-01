October or August? Summerlike and sunny Sunday.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are in the lower-middle 60s just after 9am across Mid-Michigan and we’ve got roughly another 20 degrees before we reach our expected high temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon!

Average temperatures for this time of year are in the middle-upper 60s so today’s high temperatures could be as much as 15 degrees above normal!

We have been tracking some showers across our northern areas this morning along with some cloud cover that has been traversing the area. I expect these to begin dissipating over the next couple hours leaving us entirely dry for the rest of today and into the next several days. The clouds may take a little bit longer to clear out, but full sunshine is expected this afternoon.

Clear skies continue again tomorrow and so will the warmth. In fact, temperatures should even be a degree or two warmer out there tomorrow. Lower 80s are expected for the area, and a few middle 80s may even sneak in for a brief time as well.

