Quiet overnight period, back into the 80s tomorrow afternoon.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Overnight tonight conditions should mostly remain on the quiet side with temperatures cooling into the lower-middle 50s again. Clouds will gradually be on the increase at times throughout the overnight period, especially for our northern counties as a weakening storm system passes through northern Michigan. We may even work in a few light showers this evening, tonight and early tomorrow morning -- mostly in our northern areas. Outside of these light showers up north, tonight will be quiet and dry for everyone else.

Some light patchy fog may develop tomorrow morning but I don’t expect anywhere close to what we woke up to Saturday morning.

Here is a look at our hour-by-hour forecast, and what we could be seeing as far as rain shower activity in our northern areas goes tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

There simply isn’t much to say about the forecast for the next couple days, starting tomorrow, other than summer-like! Temperatures will push back into the lower 80s tomorrow-Wednesday. We will be dealing with some light mid-level cloud cover, off and on, during the day, but temperatures should still easily make the 80 mark for most.

Winds become south-southwest during the afternoon which will also aid in warming our high temperatures tomorrow through the start of the work week.

Dry and calm conditions are expected to persist through at least Wednesday afternoon, before clouds slowly increase later Wednesday.

