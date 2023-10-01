Saginaw Spirit win their home opener over Sarnia

By Cole Martens
Updated: 3 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit host the Sarnia Sting in their home opener on Saturday.

In the second period, Hunter Haight’s shot would be reflected, and Joey Willis recovered it and lit up the lamp for his first goal of the season to give the Spirit a 1-0 lead.

Less than three minutes later, They’d add to it. Valentin Zhugin gets tripped up but gets it to Jacob Cloutier who takes his shot and scores, making it 2-0 Saginaw.

The Sting answered back as Tyson Soucette with open ice found the back of the net. Sarnia cut the lead in half.

Andrew Oke would make a huge save in the third period, one of his 19 on the night to help the Spirit pick up the win in their home opener, 2-1.

