SVSU tried to make a comeback, Grand Valley runs away with the victory

By Cole Martens
Updated: 3 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another pair of Michigan schools faced off on Saturday night as Saginaw Valley hosted Grand Valley in ‘The Battle of the Valleys.’

It was not a pretty start for the Cardinals. Down 20-0, The Lakers looking to add more, but the rush allowed Micah Cretsinger to get the interception. He would break a tackle on his way to the endzone for the 40-yard pick-six to cut into the lead before the half.

In the 3rd quarter, SVSU was on the goal line and Tyler Amos was in for the 3-yard touchdown. It’s now 20-14 and we have a ball game.

On the kickoff, Kellen Reed would make a great read and in the blink of an eye, all of SVSU’s momentum is gone on a 94-yard kick return touchdown.

Grand Valley would cruise from there and win it 55-14.

