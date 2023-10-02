Burton Police searching for missing, endangered man

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Police Department is seeking help locating a missing and endangered 69-year-old man.

Gary Tyrone Robbins was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 2 at 9:43 a.m. the Burton Police Department said, adding he was last seen at 3400 Creekside Blvd. in Burton.

Police said Robbins suffers from severe dementia and frequently walks away from his residence.

He is described as 6′0″ and weighing 250 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Gary Tyrone Robbins
Gary Tyrone Robbins(Burton Police Department)

According to police, he was last seen wearing a grey and black sweater, blue jeans, and black Crocs.

If anyone has any information on Robbins’ whereabouts, call 911 or the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2545.

Read next:
United Auto Workers union reaches a tentative contract agreement with Mack Trucks
UAW strike
Monday, Oct. 2, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...
Large police scene reported in Genesee Co.
Several law enforcement cruisers were parked near a residence on Pinegate Drive and Highland...
Families march through downtown Flint for suicide prevention
Suicide prevention awareness walk at U of M-Flint

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial candles
School cancelled for Bryant Elementary on Oct. 4 for teacher’s funeral
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
‘My heart is broken’: Parole officer dies after being run over by wanted man in SUV
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Unclaimed property auction this weekend
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom
Flint Police Department
Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office to stop operating Flint lockup

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. For more Local News from WNEM: ...
TV5 News Update: Monday morning, Oct. 2
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your First Alert forecast.
First Alert Forecast: Monday morning, Oct. 2
5 things you need to know for Monday, Oct. 2.
5 Things You Need to Know: Monday, Oct. 2
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Monday, Oct. 2, 2023: 5 things you need to know