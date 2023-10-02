Burton Police searching for missing, endangered man

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Police Department is seeking help locating a missing and endangered 69-year-old man.

Gary Tyrone Robbins was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 2 at 9:43 a.m. the Burton Police Department said, adding he was last seen at 3400 Creekside Blvd. in Burton.

Police said Robbins suffers from severe dementia and frequently walks away from his residence.

He is described as 6′0″ and weighing 250 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Gary Tyrone Robbins (Burton Police Department)

According to police, he was last seen wearing a grey and black sweater, blue jeans, and black Crocs.

If anyone has any information on Robbins’ whereabouts, call 911 or the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2545.

