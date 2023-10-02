Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera’s legendary career comes to an end in a win over the Guardians

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After 21 years in Major League Baseball, Miguel Cabrera played his final game on Sunday.

The Detroit Tigers would pick up a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

In Cabrera’s final game, he would go 0-3 with 2 strikeouts and a walk in his final at-bat.

He was able to have one more “Miggy Moment” in the 8th inning, where he would come in to play first base. On the first pitch, the ball would come his way. He would make a play and get the force out that would be his final play.

In Cabrera’s career, he won 2 American League MVPs, completed the ‘Triple Crown’ in 2012, A member of the 500 home run club, a 12 time All-Star and won the 2003 World Series with the Florida Marlins.

While Miggy’s playing career is over, he will still be a part of the Tigers organization as the Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations next season.

