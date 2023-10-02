Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera’s legendary career comes to an end in a win over the Guardians

Miguel Cabrera
Miguel Cabrera(WNEM)
By Cole Martens and Mark Pearson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After 21 years in Major League Baseball, Miguel Cabrera played his final game on Sunday.

The Detroit Tigers would pick up a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

In Cabrera’s final game, he would go 0-3 with 2 strikeouts and a walk in his final at-bat.

He was able to have one more “Miggy Moment” in the 8th inning, where he would come in to play first base. On the first pitch, the ball would come his way. He would make a play and get the force out that would be his final play.

In Cabrera’s career, he won 2 American League MVPs, completed the ‘Triple Crown’ in 2012, A member of the 500 home run club, a 12 time All-Star and won the 2003 World Series with the Florida Marlins.

While Miggy’s playing career is over, he will still be a part of the Tigers organization as the Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations next season.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Unclaimed property auction this weekend
Memorial candles
School cancelled for Bryant Elementary on Oct. 4 for teacher’s funeral
Friday Night Lights
Vote for TV5′s Game of the Week
Police investigate shooting in Flint leading to child's injury
Stray bullet hits house, child injured in Flint
Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Flint Community Schools: Staff member injured in physical altercation

Latest News

SVSU tried to make a comeback, Grand Valley runs away with the victory
SVSU tried to make a comeback, Grand Valley runs away with the victory
Central Michigan hangs on to be Eastern Michigan in MAC opener at home
Central Michigan hangs on to be Eastern Michigan in MAC opener at home
Saginaw Spirit win their home opener over Sarnia
Saginaw Spirit win their home opener over Sarnia
Saginaw Spirit win their home opener over Sarnia
Saginaw Spirit win their home opener over Sarnia