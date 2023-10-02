Monday, Oct. 2, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning, Mid-Michigan and happy Monday! We made it to another new week so here are five stories to know before you get your day started.

1. We’re working to learn more about a large police scene in Genesee County. Our TV5 photojournalist captured footage of police on scene near Pinegate Drive and Highland Shore Drive around 11 p.m. last night. Still no word on what happened. We reached out to several agencies for more information.

2. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will not operate the City of Flint’s lockup facility. This comes as the city and county can’t reach an agreement on a new contract. County officials said it is not enough money. The Sheriff’s Office would like to bring the services over to the county jail instead.

3. Archery season is underway for deer hunters. It kicked off Sunday, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are asking hunters to target more does. The deer population is getting out of control in many regions. Hunters in the lower peninsula should hunt between 43,000 to 68,000 more does each year.

4. It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Make strides against breast cancer at American Cancer Society’s annual walks in Saginaw and Flint. This Saturday, Oct. 7 is the Making Strides of the Great Lakes Bay Region walk at Kross Roads Park. It starts at 9 a.m.

5. Free breast cancer screenings happen this month courtesy of Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute in Flint. It’s for women and men older than 18. It’s 5 p.m. to 7 pm., Thursday, Oct. 12. You do not need an appointment or to register.

