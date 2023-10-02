More than $9M secured for Genesee Co. child care, education

By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County has received more than $9 million in federal funding, which will go toward early childhood education and child care in the county.

Awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human services, the $9 million will support Genesee Intermediate School District’s (GISD) Head Start programs.

“We know that high-quality early childhood programming is one of the most effective strategies to ensure lifelong success for our youngest learners,” stated Dr. Steven Tunnicliff, Superintendent of GISD.

The funding will make sure working mid-Michigan families have access to affordable child care, along with providing to children critical educational health services for development.

Congressman Dan Kildee secured the funding for the GISD.

“I am proud to have secured this funding to support mid-Michigan children in Genesee County. Early childhood education programs, like Head Start, are critical to supporting working Michigan families and ensuring our children have a successful future,” said Kildee.

