MSP: Stolen gun seized during traffic stop; suspect in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A man is facing multiple felony firearms charges after pistols, AR-15 switches, and Glock switches were seized during a traffic stop, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP said on Sunday, Oct. 1 about 8:20 p.m., Flint Secure Cities Partnership troopers seized two pistols, 20 AR-15 switches, and 14 Glock pistol switches during a traffic stop for expired registration and no insurance.

AR-15 and Glock switches are used to turn semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic weapons, MSP said.

The traffic stop took place near Genesee Street and Chevrolet Street, MSP said.

According to MSP, neither occupant of the vehicle had a Concealed Pistol License (CPL), and one of the pistols was reported stolen.

The 38-year-old man in the passenger seat, a convicted felon, ran from the traffic stop but was arrested after a foot chase and taser deployment, MSP said.

MSP said the man was lodged in the Genesee County Jail and is facing multiple felony firearm charges.

No injuries were reported regarding this incident.

