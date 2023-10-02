MSP: Stolen gun seized during traffic stop; suspect in custody

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A man is facing multiple felony firearms charges after pistols, AR-15 switches, and Glock switches were seized during a traffic stop, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP said on Sunday, Oct. 1 about 8:20 p.m., Flint Secure Cities Partnership troopers seized two pistols, 20 AR-15 switches, and 14 Glock pistol switches during a traffic stop for expired registration and no insurance.

AR-15 and Glock switches are used to turn semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic weapons, MSP said.

The traffic stop took place near Genesee Street and Chevrolet Street, MSP said.

According to MSP, neither occupant of the vehicle had a Concealed Pistol License (CPL), and one of the pistols was reported stolen.

The 38-year-old man in the passenger seat, a convicted felon, ran from the traffic stop but was arrested after a foot chase and taser deployment, MSP said.

MSP said the man was lodged in the Genesee County Jail and is facing multiple felony firearm charges.

No injuries were reported regarding this incident.

Read next:
Man who sought to expose sexual predators fatally shot during argument in Detroit-area restaurant
Suspect charged
US expands probe into Ford engine failures to include two motors and nearly 709,000 vehicles
Ford logo on grill
New 4-year plan established to improve birth outcomes for families
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MSP: Teens apprehended for attempted car break-ins, theft
Two teens arrested following car break-ins and car theft.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement cruisers were parked near a residence on Pinegate Drive and Highland...
Large police scene reported in Genesee Co.
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Memorial candles
School cancelled for Bryant Elementary on Oct. 4 for teacher’s funeral
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
‘My heart is broken’: Parole officer dies after being run over by wanted man in SUV
Cold air will arrive at the end of this week.
Roller coaster fall weather this week!

Latest News

Whitmer announces new Nature Awaits program.
Whitmer announces new nature program while at Bay City State Park
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking a pledge to enjoy the great outdoors with a group of fourth...
Whitmer announces new nature program while at Bay City State Park
Learn about Bay County Library System's banned book week.
Banned Books Week
New 4-year plan established to improve birth outcomes for families