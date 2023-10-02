MSP: Teens arrested for attempted car break-ins, theft

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Secure Cities Partnership (SCP) troopers arrested two young teens who were observed trying to break into vehicles in Saginaw and later found driving a stolen car.

According to Michigan State Police, the two suspects were observed trying to break into vehicles at Pinewood Manor in Saginaw on Sunday night, Oct. 1.

The 13- and 14-year-old suspects were later found driving a stolen Kia Soul at a high rate of speed, MSP said, adding the Kia fled a traffic stop and became stuck in a cornfield near Hess Avenue.

MSP said the teen suspects ran from the car but were located nearby hours later with assistance from MSP Aviation and MSP K9s.

The suspects were lodged in the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center, MSP said.

According to MSP, several vehicles have sustained damages such as smashed windows and broken steering columns in the past week.

If your vehicle was damaged, call Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 989-797-4580 to report it.

