New 4-year plan established to improve birth outcomes for families

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new four-year plan focused on improving birth outcomes for Michigan families has been established by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Division of Maternal and Infant Health.

The plan is called Advancing Healthy Births and is prioritizing four areas: health across the reproductive span; full-term, healthy weight babies; infants safely sleeping; and mental, behavioral health and wellbeing.

The following are the plan’s goals to show improved health for Michigan families by 2028:

Reduce infant mortality rate to six deaths per 1,000 live births;

Reduce eclampsia rate to 5.6 cases per 10,000 hospital deliveries;

Reduce teen birth rate to nine births per 1,000 girls from ages 15-19;

Increase number of Michigan doulas trained and on the MDHHS Doula Registry to 500; and

Increase number of hospitals fully implementing the Severe Hypertension in Pregnancy Safety Bundle (MI AIM) to 90 percent.

To address these goals, the plan will be increasing services, expanding access, promoting best practices, expanding resources and support and provider training, and education.

The Advancing Healthy Births plan was developed in consultation with Michigan families and other maternal-infant health experts in the state.

To learn more about the plan, click here.

