New 4-year plan established to improve birth outcomes for families

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new four-year plan focused on improving birth outcomes for Michigan families has been established by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Division of Maternal and Infant Health.

The plan is called Advancing Healthy Births and is prioritizing four areas: health across the reproductive span; full-term, healthy weight babies; infants safely sleeping; and mental, behavioral health and wellbeing.

The following are the plan’s goals to show improved health for Michigan families by 2028:

  • Reduce infant mortality rate to six deaths per 1,000 live births;
  • Reduce eclampsia rate to 5.6 cases per 10,000 hospital deliveries;
  • Reduce teen birth rate to nine births per 1,000 girls from ages 15-19;
  • Increase number of Michigan doulas trained and on the MDHHS Doula Registry to 500; and
  • Increase number of hospitals fully implementing the Severe Hypertension in Pregnancy Safety Bundle (MI AIM) to 90 percent.

To address these goals, the plan will be increasing services, expanding access, promoting best practices, expanding resources and support and provider training, and education.

The Advancing Healthy Births plan was developed in consultation with Michigan families and other maternal-infant health experts in the state.

To learn more about the plan, click here.

Read next:
US expands probe into Ford engine failures to include two motors and nearly 709,000 vehicles
El logo de Ford en un concesionario de carros en Littleton, Colorado, el 20 de octubre de...
Michigan launches website to help student loan borrowers with resuming monthly payments
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man who sought to expose sexual predators fatally shot during argument in Detroit-area restaurant
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
More than $9M secured for Genesee Co. child care, education
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement cruisers were parked near a residence on Pinegate Drive and Highland...
Large police scene reported in Genesee Co.
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Memorial candles
School cancelled for Bryant Elementary on Oct. 4 for teacher’s funeral
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
‘My heart is broken’: Parole officer dies after being run over by wanted man in SUV
Cold air will arrive at the end of this week.
Roller coaster fall weather this week!

Latest News

Learn about Bay County Library System's banned book week.
Banned Books Week
Two teens arrested following car break-ins and car theft.
MSP: Teens arrested for attempted car break-ins, theft
Learn more about Indigenous Peoples' Day events hosted at a mid-Michigan college.
Honoring the past, present, and future
Learn more about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.
Breast cancer awareness month