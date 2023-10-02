Officials provide update on puppies thrown over fence in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The two puppies who were seen being thrown over a fence at a local animal shelter are now healthy enough for foster care, according to the shelter.

After releasing a shocking video caught on their security cameras, the Jackson County Animal Shelter sent out an appeal to find the person who threw two puppies near death over the shelter’s fence.

Someone saw that video and tipped off the shelter, leading investigators to the owner, who admitted to throwing the puppies over the fence. The little ones have been at the shelter ever since.

News 10 learned they are healthy enough for foster care Monday, and they are staying together. The shelter said each of the puppies has already gained a couple of pounds.

The male and female Husky puppies are six months old. The shelter said if they continue to improve as they have in the past week, they should be up for adoption in one or two weeks.

It’s unclear if the owners will face charges.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.