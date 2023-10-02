Whitmer announces new nature program while at Bay City State Park

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took a pledge to enjoy the great outdoors with a group of fourth graders on Monday.

On Monday, Oct. 2, Whitmer met the students at the Bay City State Park, announcing the new Nature Awaits program, which was part of this year’s budget.

The program will connect students with state parks and public lands, encouraging students to take advantage of the natural beauty Michigan has to offer.

“Michiganders have the tendency to think the whole world is this amazing, and it’s not. It’s unique to Michigan. That’s why we want to preserve it, recognize it, and teach our young people and their parents about all the offerings we have for public spaces to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” Whitmer said.

The Bay City State Park was recently given more than $4 million in funding through the Building Michigan Together Plan to make improvements.

