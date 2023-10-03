12-year-old boy dies after hitting head at skate park, police say

A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.
By Maiya Fleck and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Police in North Dakota say a young boy has died after an accident at a skate park.

According to the Mandan Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was injured in an accident involving a bicycle at the Manda Skate Park next to the Mandan High School.

Police said they responded to a medical call at the park Monday night. Responding officers reported finding a child suffering serious head injuries.

The boy was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities said the boy’s injuries were consistent with a bicycle accident.

Mandan police did not immediately identify the child.

