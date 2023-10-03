14th annual Art on Tap event coming to Flint Institute of Arts

By Emily Brown
Oct. 3, 2023
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Institute of Arts (FIA) is hosting its 14th annual Art on Tap: Beer, Bourbon, BBQ.

The event is taking place at the FIA on Friday, Oct. 13. Early access begins at 6 p.m. and the main event will follow starting at 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The FIA said attendees will be able to sample and exclusive selection of craft beers and unique bourbons under multiple large, enclosed tents. Additionally, barbecue buffet and a doughnut bar will be available for guests to enjoy.

Music by Rodeo Drive will be playing, the FIA said, adding there will be a vintage camper photo booth available, ceramics demonstrations, giant games, raffle packages, brewery swag, and more.

“The Flint community continues to show an outpour of support for the annual Art on Tap event. As a fun and casual fall fundraiser, it truly brings people together for a great cause.” says FIA Director of Visitor Experience, Ashley Toth-McMillan. “Thanks to our signature sponsor, Applebee’s Grill & Bar, and Hank Graff Chevrolet, we are going bigger and better than ever before and I can’t wait for our guests to see what we have in store.”

Attendees must be 21 years of age or older and provide a valid government ID upon arrival.

Early access tickets are $60 in advance and $70 at the door and main event tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door.

All funds raised from Art on Tap support museum programming and outreach programs for Pre-K to 12th grade students, the FIA said.

To learn more visit the FIA’s website or call 810-234-1695.

