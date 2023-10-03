Detroit Pistons hold their Media Day before the start of the 2023-24 season

By Austin Szumowicz
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - . The Detroit Pistons held its Media Day at Little Caesar’s Arena as they continue to gear up for the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Pistons are coming off one of their toughest seasons in recent memory as they finished with just 17 wins at the bottom of the NBA last season. However in Summer, there have been a lot of interesting additions to this team, both on the player side and on the coaching side. For this season, this team feels they have a lot to prove to show that they can improve off of last year.

“We have a chip on our shoulder I think.” said Cade Cunningham. “Everybody’s ready to get out there and prove something not individually, but prove that us as a team, as a collective, we’re ready to compete and make noise in this league.”

This season is also seeing two-time Beecher State Champion Monte Morris, return to his home state to play for his hometown NBA team, and he says he knows he has a responsibility for this state and this team to make sure he gives all that he can for this season.

“Keep being that role model that people fell in love with you know, when I was coming up through the ranks and won two State Championships at Beecher but I feel like for me, this city just loves guys that play hard,” said Monte Morris. “That can lay it out on the line every night. That’s where the respect is going to come from.”

Training camp for the Pistons starts up tomorrow and the Pistons open the Preseason this Sunday at Little Caesar’s Arena, as Monty Williams will face off against his former team, the Phoenix Suns.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement cruisers were parked near a residence on Pinegate Drive and Highland...
Large police scene reported in Genesee Co.
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
The missing person has been found safe.
Burton Police: Missing, endangered man found safe
Two teens arrested following car break-ins and car theft.
MSP: Teens apprehended for attempted car break-ins, theft
Cold air will arrive at the end of this week.
Roller coaster fall weather this week!

Latest News

Detroit Pistons hold their media day before the beginning of the 2023-24 preseason
Detroit Pistons hold their media day before the beginning of the 2023-24 preseason
Sports 10-2-23
Friday Night Lights
TV5′s week 7 Game of the Week announced
Miguel Cabrera’s legendary career comes to an end in a win over the Guardians