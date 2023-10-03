Detroit Pistons hold their Media Day before the start of the 2023-24 season

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - . The Detroit Pistons held its Media Day at Little Caesar’s Arena as they continue to gear up for the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Pistons are coming off one of their toughest seasons in recent memory as they finished with just 17 wins at the bottom of the NBA last season. However in Summer, there have been a lot of interesting additions to this team, both on the player side and on the coaching side. For this season, this team feels they have a lot to prove to show that they can improve off of last year.

“We have a chip on our shoulder I think.” said Cade Cunningham. “Everybody’s ready to get out there and prove something not individually, but prove that us as a team, as a collective, we’re ready to compete and make noise in this league.”

This season is also seeing two-time Beecher State Champion Monte Morris, return to his home state to play for his hometown NBA team, and he says he knows he has a responsibility for this state and this team to make sure he gives all that he can for this season.

“Keep being that role model that people fell in love with you know, when I was coming up through the ranks and won two State Championships at Beecher but I feel like for me, this city just loves guys that play hard,” said Monte Morris. “That can lay it out on the line every night. That’s where the respect is going to come from.”

Training camp for the Pistons starts up tomorrow and the Pistons open the Preseason this Sunday at Little Caesar’s Arena, as Monty Williams will face off against his former team, the Phoenix Suns.

