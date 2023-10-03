Exclusive: Gov. Whitmer on strikes, pandemic, and the White House

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped by the TV5 studio on Monday for an interview about the issues impacting you at home.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - During Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s trip to Mid-Michigan, she stopped at WNEMTV5 studios in Downtown Saginaw for an exclusive one-on-one interview to discuss several topics.

The most pressing topic is UAW’s current strike of the Big Three.

”I think there is a balance that needs to be struck here,” Gov. Whitmer said. “We need a win-win.”

The Whitmer Administration is in constant communication with the automakers and striking workers. While the impacts are starting to be felt in local communities, Gov. Whitmer remains optimistic about the outcome.

”The state of Michigan is not a party at the table, but we’ve got a huge vested interest in them bringing this to a conclusion, getting a deal that treats workers fairly but also makes sure that these companies can thrive,” Whitmer told TV5. “They’re such an important part of our economy, such an important part of the job growth and the transition that’s happening. We want and need it to happen in Michigan.”

Whitmer said she has stopped by picket lines to support striking workers, bringing food at one point. She maintains there has to be effort though on both sides to get the deal done. This comes as more than 20,000 UAW members are walking the picket line, including in Swartz Creek and Burton.

On Monday, Oct. 2, General Motors and Ford announced 500 workers at its midwestern plants will be furloughed.

Is Michigan prepared for a prolonged strike?

”The prospect of a prolonged strike is something that should concern every person,” added Gov. Whitmer. “It looks as though it could be a historic contract for UAW. I’d love to see that happen and get it completed, and get people back to work.”

Other issues concerning Michigan residents include the budget, the lingering effects of the pandemic and will the governor ever consider the White House in the future.

