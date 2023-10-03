First changes start arriving Wednesday, rain Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a gorgeous week so far, and we’ll be able to salvage one more day of warmth before things start cooling down into the weekend.

Despite the 80s sticking around for one more day, you’ll start seeing signs of change arrive as soon as tomorrow, gradual at first, before we see more significant changes later this week. Luckily, tomorrow will likely remain dry through the daylight hours, we’ll just see more cloud cover than we have the last few days.

For a complete look at your forecast, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast or download the TV5 First Alert Weather App!

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain cloud free for the rest of this evening, with only a few high clouds expected to drift overhead overnight. Any outdoor plans this evening should be in perfect shape, with a nice southerly breeze that isn’t overwhelming, and temperatures in the 60s and 70s most of the time.

Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 50s and 60s. (WNEM)

A few high clouds moving in by tomorrow morning’s commute shouldn’t impact temperatures for the night too much, with a mix of 50s and low 60s for overnight lows. Winds will remain around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the south.

Wednesday

Clouds will gradually increase through the day on Wednesday, though we should have some sunshine in the morning. By the afternoon and early evening, most locations will start becoming mostly cloudy, with just peeks of the sun leftover.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s. (WNEM)

Despite the clouds moving in, we should still manage one more day of 80s tomorrow. With the added cloud cover, a more conservative approach to temperatures seems like the right way to go, with lower 80s to middle 80s that are a few degrees cooler than today. If we manage to keep the sun, or high clouds remain thin enough, we could be similar to today.

A southerly wind will be stronger on Wednesday, picking up to around 10 to 15 miles per hour sustained, with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Clouds will increase through the day Wednesday. (WNEM)

Although a shower doesn’t seem impossible late Wednesday evening, we think the best chance comes after midnight, as the air mass still looks too dry to support any showers until later in the night. We may see some rain on radar, but that could be virga (rain that evaporates before reaching the ground). If anything does manage to develop, we think it would be fairly isolated early in the evening.

Overnight lows will mostly be in the 60s Wednesday night.

Thursday

As the cold front approaches from the west, we should see rain chances go up into the morning hours of Thursday, and they’ll stick around through the day. This cold front will not only bring the rain, but also our big cool down for the weekend.

Rain moves back in on Thursday. (WNEM)

Highs on Thursday should still be in the 70s in our warmest locations before a bigger cool down later in the week.

Rainfall amounts of 0.50″ to 1.00″ (if not higher) seem like a decent bet at this point with good model consistency, the question seems to be where the heaviest rain falls. Currently, the trends seem to support the highest totals around the Tri-Cities and Thumb southward, but there is still some wiggling in that position of the heavier totals, so we’ll keep our eyes on that and let you know of any changes.

Rainfall totals are expected to be decent for many, but the location of the heaviest rain is still shifting a bit. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.