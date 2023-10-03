Flint Institute of Arts introduces free program for people with memory loss

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Institute of Arts (FIA) is introducing a free program designed for people with mild to moderate memory loss.

The new program called Art Spark! will be run by specially trained staff and volunteers who will lead interactive sessions that will engage both the person with memory loss and their care partners, FIA said.

FIA said Art Spark! gallery tours will be held on the third Thursday of each month starting Oct. 19. These sessions will be about an hour with a 30-minute social beforehand.

Wheelchairs and walkers are welcome, and tours will be limited to 20 people, FIA said, adding participants must pre-register.

“It is both exhilarating and such a privilege to introduce Art Spark! to our community. Many individuals, myself included, have loved ones that are experiencing memory loss,” said Matthew Osmon, FIA Director of Education. “Engaging with visual art provides such a unique avenue to ignite connections, trigger memories, and offer fresh perspectives on experiencing the world for those with memory loss and their care partners. We eagerly anticipate sharing this program and receiving valuable feedback as we roll out new Art Spark! sessions each month.”

Participants can pre-register for Art Spark! through the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900, and they can contact the FIA Education Department to register for gallery tours, FIA said. People can register up to a week before the scheduled tour.

For more information, visit the Flint Institute of Arts website.

