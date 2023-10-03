Food for thought: NASA shares photos of ravioli-shaped moon

NASA shared images of Saturn's moon, Pan, which looks to some like a ravioli or empanada.
NASA shared images of Saturn's moon, Pan, which looks to some like a ravioli or empanada.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is providing people with some food for thought after it released new images of Pan, a moon that orbits Saturn.

The agency posted the photos on its Instagram page and asked people if the moon’s unique shape resembled some common foods like ravioli or an empanada.

The Cassini spacecraft captured photos of Saturn’s innermost moon six years ago.

We are now getting our first glimpse of the oddly-shaped celestial body.

Scientists said Pan has a prominent ridge along its equator which gives the moon its distinctive shape.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement cruisers were parked near a residence on Pinegate Drive and Highland...
Large police scene reported in Genesee Co.
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Two teens arrested following car break-ins and car theft.
MSP: Teens apprehended for attempted car break-ins, theft
The missing person has been found safe.
Burton Police: Missing, endangered man found safe
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
Judge in Trump’s fraud trial issues limited gag order after former president makes disparaging post about court clerk
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
LIVE: Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, swears in Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., left, to the Senate...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event...
US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is carjacked by 3 armed attackers about a mile from the Capitol
Representatives debate whether to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
House debates whether to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy