Frankenmuth PD seeking owner of missing Mother Teresa doll

By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Frankenmuth Police Department took to social media on Monday, Oct. 2 with a rather unique request.

A missing Mother Teresa doll was found in a broken box with legitimate paperwork.

Contact the department Monday through Thursday at 989-652-8371.
It was found on Townline Road between Gera and Block. If you can describe the paperwork with the missing doll, the department will return Mother Teresa to you.

Contact Frankenmuth Police Department Monday through Thursday at 989-652-8371.

