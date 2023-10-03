Frankenmuth PD seeking owner of missing Mother Teresa doll

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Frankenmuth Police Department took to social media on Monday, Oct. 2 with a rather unique request.

A missing Mother Teresa doll was found in a broken box with legitimate paperwork.

It was found on Townline Road between Gera and Block. If you can describe the paperwork with the missing doll, the department will return Mother Teresa to you.

Contact Frankenmuth Police Department Monday through Thursday at 989-652-8371.

