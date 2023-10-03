Gladwin Co. Administrator fired for fund misappropriation

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gladwin County Administrator was fired from his position on Friday, Sept. 29 after a 4-1 vote by County Commissioners.

Mark Justin has been the county administrator since 2021. Now, he is without a job.

During a special Board of Commissioners meeting on Friday, Sept. 30, Commissioner Karen Moore asked to revisit the topic of regarding the salary of the county administrator. Administrator Justin declined a closed session.

At the start, Justin explained the discrepancies found in his salary from the beginning of 2023. Commissioner Moore then made a motion to terminate Justin for cause of misappropriation of funds effective immediately, which was seconded by Commissioner Rick Grove. Commissioners voted 4-1 to terminate Justin.

Gladwin County’s website for County Administrator now refers you to the County Clerk.

“Gladwin County is currently without a County Administrator. Please direct any administration questions to the County Clerk’s office, (989) 426-7351. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause as we continue to work for Gladwin County’s continued success.”

