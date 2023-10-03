Gladwin Co. Administrator fired for fund misappropriation

Mark Justin talks to TV5 over Gladwin Co. tax assessments (May 2022)
Mark Justin talks to TV5 over Gladwin Co. tax assessments (May 2022)(Blake Keller | WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT
GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gladwin County Administrator was fired from his position on Friday, Sept. 29 after a 4-1 vote by County Commissioners.

Mark Justin has been the county administrator since 2021. Now, he is without a job.

During a special Board of Commissioners meeting on Friday, Sept. 30, Commissioner Karen Moore asked to revisit the topic of regarding the salary of the county administrator. Administrator Justin declined a closed session.

At the start, Justin explained the discrepancies found in his salary from the beginning of 2023. Commissioner Moore then made a motion to terminate Justin for cause of misappropriation of funds effective immediately, which was seconded by Commissioner Rick Grove. Commissioners voted 4-1 to terminate Justin.

Gladwin County’s website for County Administrator now refers you to the County Clerk.

“Gladwin County is currently without a County Administrator. Please direct any administration questions to the County Clerk’s office, (989) 426-7351. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause as we continue to work for Gladwin County’s continued success.”

