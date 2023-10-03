GOP presidential candidate coming to mid-Michigan

By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will make two stops in mid-Michigan on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

He is bringing his 2024 presidential campaign to a townhall breakfast event in Saginaw and then will travel to Burton for a luncheon.

The breakfast event is at 10 a.m. at the Saginaw Club, 219 N Washington Ave.

The luncheon is at 12:30 p.m. at U.S. Family Restaurant, 3512 S. Dort Highway, according to Ramaswamy’s website.

His visits come after the second GOP presidential debate. Ramaswamy led the debate with over 12 minutes of speaking time.

Ramaswamy was often targeted onstage by several rivals, including Nikki Haley. He laid out his next steps of his campaign, hopeful voters will see a different side of him.

Check his website for more on his planned Michigan visits.

Read next:
Parents will stand trial in 2021 Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students
The recording of James Crumbley talking to 911 the day of the Oxford High School shooting was...
Flint teacher union: ‘No teacher should be afraid of coming to school’
Flint Community Schools
Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...
Work on M-13 at I-675 to be completed Friday, Oct. 6
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement cruisers were parked near a residence on Pinegate Drive and Highland...
Large police scene reported in Genesee Co.
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Two teens arrested following car break-ins and car theft.
MSP: Teens apprehended for attempted car break-ins, theft
The missing person has been found safe.
Burton Police: Missing, endangered man found safe
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane

Latest News

Contact the department Monday through Thursday at 989-652-8371.
Frankenmuth PD trying to find owner of missing Mother Teresa doll
Several intersections are out of power.
Power outage wipes out Downtown Saginaw street lights
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning.
TV5 News Update- Tuesday morning, October 3
5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW, TUESDAY OCT. 3
5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW, TUESDAY OCT. 3
Flint Community Schools
Flint teacher union: ‘No teacher should be afraid of coming to school’