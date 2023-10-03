MSU Media Day: Spartans gearing up for college basketball season

College basketball is just about a month away and that means Michigan State is starting to gear up for this season.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Spartans’ first exhibition game will be on Wednesday, Oct. 25, with their first regular season game happening on Monday, Nov. 6.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, MSU held its Media Day. Michigan State is expected to be one of the top-ranked teams in the preseason polls with six seniors returning. The Spartans also added four talented incoming freshmen.

Head Coach Tom Izzo said he believes the balance between experience and youth could play a key factor this season.

“I like this team because I like the make-up of the personnel. I like the fact that we have young talent and old guys who have been through the wars. I like the fact that we have depth. I like the fact that we have size. I like the fact we can play small or big. I like a lot of things right now, but games haven’t started yet, so after a month into the season I’ll tell you how much I like,” Izzo said.

