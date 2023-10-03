Northwood auto show kicks off Oct. 6

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 500 vehicles will take part in the Northwood University International Auto Show this week.

The 60th annual event kicks off Friday, Oct. 6 and continues through the weekend with over 65 manufactures, vendors, and private owners. Included are the rare multi-million dollar hypercars like the McLaren Elva, the Hennessy Venom F-5, the Porsche 918 Spyder, and more.

The show will also feature multiple signature events, sports games, interactive booths, live music, and food trucks.

Attendees also have the opportunity to meet with Northwood’s student volunteers who run the entire event.

The auto show starts Friday morning at 10 a.m. with a VIP automotive panel at the Griswold Lecture Hall.

