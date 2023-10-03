Power restored in downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw has had power restored in the downtown area, after an outage was reported Tuesday morning, Oct. 3.

The outage impacted traffic signals at the following intersections:

Janes Avenue and Washington Avenue/M-13

E. Genesee Avenue and Washington Avenue/M-13

Johnson Street and Washington Avenue/M-13

E. Genesee Avenue and N. Franklin Street

Consumers Energy spokesperson Tracy Wimmer said the outage was due to someone digging into the ground and hit underground wires.

Power was restored to the area about 12:30 p.m.

