Power outage wipes out Downtown Saginaw street lights

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Saginaw is reporting a power outage in the downtown area on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

It has took out the traffic signals at the following intersections:

- Janes Avenue and Washington Avenue/M-13

- E. Genesee Avenue and Washington Avenue/M-13

- Johnson Street and Washington Avenue/M-13

- E. Genesee Avenue and N. Franklin Street

All traffic laws and regulations still apply. Treat these intersections as a four-way stop. Please seek an alternate route if possible.

Consumers Energy estimates power to be restored around 1 p.m.

