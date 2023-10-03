Power outage wipes out Downtown Saginaw street lights
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Saginaw is reporting a power outage in the downtown area on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
It has took out the traffic signals at the following intersections:
- Janes Avenue and Washington Avenue/M-13
- E. Genesee Avenue and Washington Avenue/M-13
- Johnson Street and Washington Avenue/M-13
- E. Genesee Avenue and N. Franklin Street
All traffic laws and regulations still apply. Treat these intersections as a four-way stop. Please seek an alternate route if possible.
Consumers Energy estimates power to be restored around 1 p.m.
