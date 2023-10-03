School Count Day is Oct. 4

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - All public schools in Michigan will be participating in School Count Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The count days during the school year tally the number of students attending schools. The information is critical to schools and their districts, as each student translates into state funding.

According to the state of Michigan, the count days and school funding are mandated through the State School Aid Act. LEA and ISD state aid is based on the number of students legally enrolled on or before count day.

ATTENDANCE REQUIREMENTS

Students must attend school and receive instruction in all classes on the count day.

If a student is not in attendance on Count Day, they may be counted if they meet the following requirements:

The student has an excused absence and attends within 30 calendar days following count day

The student has an unexcused absence and attends within 10 school days following count day

The student is suspended and attends within 45 calendar days following count day

Local school boards distinguish between excused and unexcused, however.

MEMBERSHIP BLEND

The calculation, which determines funding, is based on a blend of both spring and fall student count (membership) data. The blend is based on the prior school year’s spring count, and the current school year’s fall count.

Spring counts represent 10 percent of state funding

Fall counts represent 90 percent of state funding

The next count day for schools will take place on Feb. 14, 2024

