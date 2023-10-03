Sun and warmth continue today before our big cooldown

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Summer weather will continue today and Wednesday before the significant cooldown at the end of the week. Overall, the forecast has been steady and we’re just narrowing down the rain potential a bit more! If you have anything to do around the yard that requires you to complete it before the rain, then today and tomorrow are going to be the days to get those tasks done before rain arrives on Thursday.

Although some showers are expected Friday through Sunday too, it won’t rain the entire day in each town so there will still be some dry weather. In fact, Friday will relatively be a mostly dry day, just with cooler weather than the start of the week.

Today

The clear conditions from Monday and the overnight continue this morning with patchy fog in the same locations as yesterday morning too. As you head out to the bus stops and your morning commute, it feels very refreshing as temperatures have dipped into the middle 50s! They’ll reach back to 78 degrees at noon, then with a high of 85 degrees this afternoon. The average high temperature today is 66 degrees and the record is 87 degrees set back in 2005. We’ll have a south southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph with sunny skies all day!

Tuesday gets up to 85 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be “mostly clear’ tonight as only high clouds re-enter the area. We’ll have a low of 62 degrees with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. It’ll be warmer than the last few nights, but one of the last warm nights like this in the extended forecast.

Wednesday

The increase of clouds overnight will continue through the daytime with clouds building from the top-down through the day. By the evening, skies will be more-or-less overcast ahead of the cold front and rain moving in Thursday. Highs will get up to around 84 degrees with a southwest wind from 15 to 25 mph. That stronger wind will offset some of the heating loss by having more clouds which is why we expect to still reach the middle 80s.

Wednesday reaches up to the middle 80s. (WNEM)

Wednesday night will have overcast skies and a low of 63 degrees. There is the possibility of a few showers late in the night, otherwise rain isn’t expect to arrive until the daylight hours Thursday, though it will be early.

Thursday Rain, then Cooldown

As mentioned above, rain will arrive early on Thursday and could start as early as sunrise. We’re expecting a decent swath of rain to move through during the day that could bring at least 0.50″ to the heaviest areas. Stay tuned for more fine-tuning to this part of the forecast, but it’s likely we have our heaviest swath of rain come close to 0.75″ with southwest to northeast orientation. The exact location of this still has some variability, but it’s likely to be in the vicinity of a line from around Alma into the Tri-Cities. Temperatures will also start cooling down on Thursday with a high of only 71 degrees.

A cold front brings rain on Thursday. (WNEM)

The wind will shift to the northwest behind the cold front and will trigger the large cooldown. By Friday, highs will only be in the 60s before only being in the 50s over the weekend. We’re expecting temperatures to be around 30 degrees cooler than where we’ve started this week. For a look at these numbers, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

A large cooldown is on the way for the weekend. (WNEM)

